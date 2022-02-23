A cold winter morning turns into a cold winter day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There is no way around the cold air on Wednesday — unless you decide to stay hunkered inside with the heat.

Expect frigid temperatures in the morning for Portland. The cold air reaches all the communities in the Willamette Valley by sunrise. Temperatures start in the lower 20s. Did I mention there will be a wind chill in the morning too? Good grief, Mother Nature is turning a cold shoulder on us.

The Oregon coast will top the temperature range Wednesday, with highs pushing the 40s. The rest of us will have a hard time warming up and breaking the 30s.

Cycle through the graphic slideshow below to see the wind chill values and day planner for Wednesday.

Although the sunshine is going to be cranking, the temperatures are going to feel like a snowy winter day. This is because of the cold, dry air mass that is sweeping through the state from east to west. The cold air is coming in from a deep trough that is pushing modified arctic air down into the United States. You can find that image in the slideshow as well.

The east side of the state will be a bit colder than the western valleys. Temperatures likely topping off in the lower 20s. A sunny sky across the board from the Pacific Ocean to the border of Oregon and Idaho (and all the points in between).

The record low temperature for February 23 is 24 degrees — set in 2018. We will be near that mark in the morning and then again in the waning hours of Wednesday.

Even if we do not hit that record low, it will feel like it because of the east wind. The east wind will be gusty at times, most definitely stubborn for the day. The wind chill may be around 15 degrees by the time you set out the door.

Make sure you grab all the winter coverings you can find for the day. The car will take time to warm up and you will want to be bundled up. By afternoon and early evening, the wind chill will be less aggressive than that of the morning. Still expect some cold conditions at that time.