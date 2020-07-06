A cool start to the month of July. Will we warm up?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Some say summer starts after the 4th of July, but we are still waiting a bit in the Pacific Northwest as we start a new week. Those warm summer temperatures will arrive eventually, but for now we are still continuing some cooler days. In fact, the first 5 days of July has been the coolest start to the month for Portland since July 2012. The average temperature coming out to 64 degrees, which doesn’t sound like summer.

The average temperature of 64°F during the first 5 days of July is the coolest start to the month at PDX since July 2012 when the average temperature was 63.6°F. A few years prior, July 2010 had the 2nd coolest start to July on record with an average temperature of 59.6°F #pdxtst — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) July 6, 2020

How about the high temperature? Well that came out to an average of 70.8 through the 4th of July. Typically the month of July has an average max temperature of 79.3 when it’s all said and done. We will see how we wrap up the month, but the forecast is calling for more days below average to start the week. Some years July can still carry over that June gloom and this may be one of them.

Notice the stretch of below average temperatures going back to the start of the month and even days before that. Now temperatures have been a bit warmer for central and eastern Oregon, where the daytime high was nearly 90 degrees in Baker City Sunday. Will that heat work west of the Cascades this week?





The marine air will keep us cool to start the week. A southerly swoop in the jet stream will drive some of the colder air our direction. A disturbance cutting south will bring temperatures only to the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday with likely some rain. We will keep our average temperature for July 2020 pretty low until we start seeing some 80s back in the forecast. Signs of seasonable temperatures by Friday and Saturday, meaning our temperatures may reach 80 degrees at least once late this week.

For now, we are waiting on that summer heat!