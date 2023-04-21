PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Finally, the rainy Portland skies are giving up the rain showers and trading them in for warmer conditions Friday. Clouds will still remain, but temperatures will begin to warm during the afternoon hours.
A few light rain showers are likely during the afternoon and evening hours. The rain will not be as widespread as previous showers have been this week.
Additional rain accumulation Friday will be minimal in comparison to the surplus of rain Portland has seen in the month of April.
Recent rainfall has been beneficial to the West this winter. Drought conditions continue to wane as rain and snow showers remain.
Warmer and drier conditions are on the horizon. A ridge of high pressure builds next week. Afternoon highs are expected to warm into the mid-70s by Thursday.