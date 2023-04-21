PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Finally, the rainy Portland skies are giving up the rain showers and trading them in for warmer conditions Friday. Clouds will still remain, but temperatures will begin to warm during the afternoon hours.

Portland’s expected high temperature and weather conditions for April 21, 2023

A few light rain showers are likely during the afternoon and evening hours. The rain will not be as widespread as previous showers have been this week.

Forecast rainfall totals for Friday, April 21, 2023

Additional rain accumulation Friday will be minimal in comparison to the surplus of rain Portland has seen in the month of April.

April’s rain statistics in Portland as the surplus in moisture continues

Recent rainfall has been beneficial to the West this winter. Drought conditions continue to wane as rain and snow showers remain.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s extended forecast as temperatures begin to warm

Warmer and drier conditions are on the horizon. A ridge of high pressure builds next week. Afternoon highs are expected to warm into the mid-70s by Thursday.