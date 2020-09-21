A dry Monday on the way

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We will start out the work week today with morning clouds and fog along the coast and in the valley.

Afternoon sunshine should break through along the coast and in the valley with passing clouds at times. There is a slight chance of a pop-up shower along the coast.

High temperatures today will range from the 60s along the coast, to the lower 70s inland. Fall officially arrives tomorrow at 6:31 AM. More fall-like weather is on the way by mid-week.

Firefighting efforts across the region are going to get a lot of help from mother nature this coming week. Westerly winds will continue, along with the potential for a soaking rain on Wednesday. Sunshine and dry weather should return by the end of the week.