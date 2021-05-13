A few more clouds on Thursday, but warm weather remains

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Who is enjoying this May weather? We have more nice days coming but our Thursday may come with more clouds.

Heading out the door Thursday morning should be pleasant. No worries about rain, there will probably be a nice sunrise around the Willamette Valley. You can see in the short-term forecast that by the afternoon and evening hours, the sky will go from blue to potentially a mix of white and gray.

The weather models are trying to push moisture into the forecast by the late afternoon, but it looks to be too dry to really provide much rain. A clear status for central Oregon, with just some passing clouds coming through.

There isn’t going to be a drastic interference to finish the week outside of this disturbance. The weak upper-level disturbance passing by Thursday should be out by Friday. If you cycle through the two graphic slideshows below, you will see an area of green graze the Pacific Northwest (PNW) today. You can spot that high pressure over the Pacific to the west that is going to keep us warm and dry for the week.

That building high pressure has a place in our forecast Saturday and Sunday, as it protrudes from the Pacific over Oregon. That will warm us up a few degrees and clear out the clouds again to keep the early feel of summer going.

One other note, if you glance at the weekend ridge, you can see the disturbance that should move down by midweek up near the Aleutian Islands. That energy will find a way to the PNW by the time we get closer to Tuesday or Wednesday. All eyes to the northwest!

Thursday Weak Upper Level

Weekend Ridge

As far as temperatures go today, we start in the mid to upper 40s. A gentle breeze for the morning for most, with the exception of potentially a light breeze for the Oregon coast. That northerly wind keeps going for the coast, which will continue the coastal upwelling that we talked about on Wednesday. Overall, uniform temperatures to begin the day, just a light jacket.

The afternoon brings the above-average temperatures back to the forecast with highs pushing into the 70s again. The wind will be a tad bit stronger in the afternoon for the Oregon coast and potentially those of you in central Oregon. Highs pushing the upper 70s around The Dalles and across the way in Goldendale. It may be slightly cooler if the clouds are real stubborn around here, but I expect temperatures to reach the mid-70s with some breaking to the upper 70s.

The wind out of the north around Portland will be around 5 mph. Gusty conditions to the south, near the border of Oregon and California. It will be slightly cooler the farther north you go up into areas of the Cowlitz Valley.

Thursday Morning

Thursday Afternoon

It’s another nice day for recreation and a bike ride. If you’re riding north you may get slowed down a bit, so you may want to plan your ride out. Temperatures stick out the 70s as we wrap up the week too. If you need to stain the deck or you have some extended outdoor chores, now’s the time to get it done.