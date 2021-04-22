A few more dry days before we see the rain in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If you haven’t heard yet, we have rain coming our way.

However, you still have some time to enjoy the outdoors and to get out and about without the rain for the next day or two.

More clouds will be moving in our direction too, especially Friday. Morning clouds for the Oregon Coast tomorrow, with passing clouds around the valley. It should be a clear start out the door for you folks in Central Oregon over in Madras. Not a bad day, but it will be cooler than what we had going on Wednesday.

Slide over to Friday in the show below, you can see that we are looking at a mostly cloudy day with overcast conditions for many. The lovely sunshine that has been beaming down is just about finished for us for now.

Thursday clouds

Friday clouds

Right now our weather pattern is in favor of dry and slightly warmer weather. It should keep us dry until the end of the week. Eventually, the ridge to the west will break down, opening the door for the cooler and more moist weather.

The pattern will not look like this by the time we finish up the weekend. In the meantime, with that ridge still holding to our west, we will be loading up a few more dry days.

Source: Tropicaltidbits

How about our temperatures? Well, we are still above average for our Thursday. Temperatures pushing the mid-60s around Portland. Outside of Portland, temperatures get cooler, especially on the coast. Most of the Oregon Coast in the lower 50s tomorrow with temperatures pushing 60 in the southern Willamette Valley.

Some weather models have temperatures struggling to break the 60s tomorrow. I’m going with the warmer trend, especially around here and for you folks from The Dalles to the east. Noticeably cooler for everyone in the valley after hitting the upper 70s on our Wednesday afternoon. We went on a stretch of 8 days of 70 degrees or above. Summer tucked into the middle of April.

How about the wind? It will be running out of the west-northwest today at about 10 mph. Wind will kick a bit stronger out near central and eastern Oregon. There will be some breezy moments up on the mountain too. If you’re thinking about doing some spring skiing and snowboarding, it may be breezy.

Courtesy: WeatherBELL

Right now, the rain is a ways out for the region. Check out the rainfall futurecast for our Thursday morning. There is a disturbance up near northern Idaho and areas of Canada, but for the most part, we are sitting pretty.

A large system there near the Aleutian Islands, but it will not impact us at this time. It will be a branch of that system that will impact us on Saturday as it redevelops and comes sliding down from the northwest by the start of the weekend. We will continue to watch that system for the timing. Right now it does look like we will have some rain move in by early in the weekend.

It will then be on and off through the weekend, helping us build up our rain total for this April.