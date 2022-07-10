PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It is going to be a quintessential July day as we wrap up our second weekend. We have plenty of events going on but the big one this afternoon is The Big Float! Prepare for sunshine and ideal temperatures.

Today’s forecast: Morning clouds with afternoon sun. Temperatures topping off around 81 degrees. The Willamette River will be hovering around 67 degrees.

The day will start with some clouds in Portland. Do not fall for the clouds in the morning. They will depart and the sky will turn to sunshine in the afternoon. The UV index will jump to the high or potentially the very high level from noon to about 3 p.m. You will want to protect yourself from that sunshine today.

Swipe through the slideshow below to get an idea of the temperature and conditions for your community. We have 60s and 70s in the forecast for the Oregon coast. Passing clouds in the morning, turning sunny through the day. Temperatures pushing the mid-80s for the Willamette Valley, most should be in the lower 80s around the Portland metro area. Warmest temperatures south near Salem. Clouds in the morning, afternoon sunshine beaming down.

Expect sunshine for the Gorge and points east today! A breezy west wind around Hood River and a strong southwest wind coming in for Pendleton out of Umatilla county. Have a great Sunday!