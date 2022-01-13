A flash of rain on Thursday before we dry out for the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After dealing with nearly four inches of rain last week, we’ve had a fairly dry week in comparison.

On Thursday, we bring back some of that rain, with an area of low pressure moving through the region. This isn’t going to be like the recent atmospheric river events. We will have enough rain to get the ground wet and to pull the rain gear out. The weather pattern turns more favorable for sunshine and dry weather come the weekend.

Let’s discuss the timing for the rain, which you can see in the graphics supplied below in the slideshow. Heavy rain around the Cascade foothills as early as 5 to 6 a.m. It will be a wet commute from about Hood River out to the Oregon coast.

Expect the showers to start slowing down in the afternoon, but not before lunch. We will have mountain snow through the day as well, for those of you that are making plans to hit the mountain. Conditions will start to dry out from the northwest down to the south through the afternoon. Astoria will probably be the first to witness the clearing, followed by areas around Portland.

By the time we get to the evening commute, it will be mainly cloudy out here. Cycle over to the evening forecast and you will see that the moisture has been depleted. At the same time, the lifting mechanisms will be throwing in the towel. There should be dry time late Friday that will hold through the weekend.

As far as the temperatures go Thursday? They won’t fluctuate very much for the Willamette Valley. Expect temperatures to start in the upper 40s. We may hit 50 degrees during the early afternoon before dropping back down to the upper 40s. There will be about a 5 to 10-degree drop from the daytime highs from Wednesday. It may feel cooler out there, but it will still be a few degrees above our mid-January average.