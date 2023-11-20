PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Monday morning, the Willamette Valley is seeing some patchy fog, but as we continue into our afternoon, our skies will stay dry despite the partly cloudy conditions. Throughout our afternoon and evening, PDX could see wind gusts up to 25 mph. So get ready for a breezy afternoon and evening with easterly winds ranging from 15 to 30 mph.

Next chance of rain?

Our next system will look to roll through late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with scattered showers expected for us around Portland metro to start out Wednesday before a dry trend makes its way here just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

As for our Thanksgiving forecast, we will see a few sun breaks in the afternoon with daytime highs in the low 50s.

Chilly mornings late in the week

By late in the week, our days could consist of sunny but frosty mornings with the morning lows expected to range from the mid- to low-30s up and down the valley. So, make sure to bundle up before you head out the door! As for daytime highs for the week, Portland will see mostly seasonal temps in the low-50s.

Stay with KOIN 6 Weather for all the latest information.