PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A ring of cold, dry air blowing in from the east has created a lasting forcefield of dryness around the Portland metro area Thursday as snowfall circles the region.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Colby Newman told KOIN 6 News that high-elevation snow has been falling above Portland throughout the day. However, Portland’s low-lying air has been so dry, that the snow is being transformed into a gas before it reaches the ground. This process is known as sublimation.

“The moisture has to fall through that dry layer and moisten it up to reach the ground,” Newman said. “If it doesn’t moisten the air enough, it ends up going from [precipitation] to a gas state.”

The ring on precipitation from Thursday morning (left) and the ring around 4 p.m. (right). (NWS)

This transformation can also occur with rain. However, when a liquid converts into a gas, that process is known as vaporization. In this case, Portland’s would-be precipitation is falling as snow, skipping the liquid state and going straight to gas: Sublimation.

While Portland is expected to stay dry for a few more hours, that ring of precipitation is gradually expected to close in on itself as the localized, lower-elevation air becomes moister and moister.

This means that the Portland area will likely see a light dusting of snowfall this evening before heavier amounts of precipitation begin to break through tonight, weather officials say.

“At some point between 4 and 7 p.m. some flurries will start making it to the surface,” Newman said. “As we go into that 6, 7, 8 p.m. time frame, it should increase enough that it will start to impact travel a bit.”