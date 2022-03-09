PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Winter is coming to an end: The cold mornings, the snow chances, the ice threat, it’s all just about to wrap up for a good while.

With that, we are 11 days from the first day of spring. The afternoon sun and passing showers will start to encourage the flowers to bloom as the sun angle bumps the afternoon temperatures. This is the time of the year when winter starts to resemble more of a spring forecast. That was all a build-up to let you know that we have a cold winter morning coming our way in Portland.

Cold air is moving in from the north Wednesday. There will be a gusty east breeze that will usher that cold air through the Gorge into the Willamette Valley by Wednesday night. You factor in that with a clearing sky, you have the recipe for a frosty morning. Not only will it be cold around Portland, but surrounding communities in the valley that are outside of downtown will be even colder.

Check out the frost forecast for the next two nights. We are expecting temperatures to hit the mid to upper 20s tonight into Thursday. That is cold enough for a hard freeze around the I-5 corridor by tomorrow morning. If you just planted anything that would be sensitive to this type of cold air, you will want to get that covered or indoors tonight.

It may seem like temperatures in the 20s are no big deal for March, but it doesn’t happen often this time of the year. Looking over a 30-year average, a morning low temperature that is equal to or below 30 degrees has a five percent chance. For temperatures to hit 25 or below, the percentage drops to 0.6 percent. Morning temperatures should be hovering in the upper 30s for the second week of March. We are going to be nearing 10 to 15 degrees below average Thursday morning. Winter jackets will be useful the next few mornings (or late nights if your schedule calls for it).

Are we nearing our final freeze of the season?

We are getting close to the average last date for a freeze in the Portland area. Most start to see that last freezing temperature around March 19. It’s a full month later that we start to see our final 36-degree temperature. You will notice that the average last 28-degree day is Feb. 12, which we may end up seeing early tomorrow morning. This is an average over time, so it’s not the ultimate law around here. There have been years that we have had some of these freezing temperatures well into the month of May. That gives April the freedom to have a few days that drop into the 30s too. This is useful information for those of you with a green thumb out there.

The graphic below does a suitable job displaying the transition of colder air overnight into Thursday. The colder air is represented by the dark blue and purple shades. You can tell that the high desert and those in eastern Oregon will be tapping into something more frigid than the Willamette Valley. We are anticipating the temperatures around Madras to be in the teens overnight tonight. Those over in Baker City, may have a morning lower down into the single digits. This type of cold air will continue to retreat back to the north over the next month, leaving our temperatures more mild.

Here is a general idea of some of the temperatures in the early morning hours around the greater Portland metro area. If you’re in the outskirts, you can expect temperatures well into the 20s. It sure looks like areas down into wine country are going to be the coldest in the morning. That is a good example of the temperatures being cooler although they aren’t exactly in the dark shade of blue in the graphic above. That is because that area is away from downtown and is sheltered from the wind.

The cloudcast does have most locations free from the clouds by the early morning hours. You should wake up to frost on the cars and a bright deceitful sun. A few clouds moving through areas of the western Gorge and up near the mountain can’t be ruled out.

Overall, winter is nearing an end, but we still have a few potholes to drive through before we get there.