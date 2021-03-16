A frosty morning Tuesday but the sun will be shining all day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After morning frost slowed down the commute Monday, we are going to see another round on Tuesday.

Frosty windshields and windows to start the morning before temperatures warm. Most around Portland should be right around freezing with temperatures warming by the afternoon. With the clear morning, we will have a nice sunset, but it will be cold. It’ll be closer to a March day by afternoon with temperatures fighting to reach our average in the mid-50s.

It will be warmer than our Monday temperature, where we didn’t even hit 50 for the day. Temperatures should be a good 5 degrees warmer Tuesday afternoon, potentially more. Our normal high is actually 57, so we are getting closer and closer to that 60-degree mark. It would be nice to have temperatures 10 degrees above average, but that isn’t happening any time soon.

We have had plenty of 60-degree days this March, coming in with 6 and we have another coming this week (Wednesday). Most days closer to the lower 50s to mid-50s, with Monday at 48 being the coldest this month. Will we have even colder air coming in the future? Hard to say, but we don’t have anything out of the ordinary in the weather models.

Tuesday morning will be very clear overhead with only some clouds over near Pendleton. That is one of the reasons for the frosty morning temperatures, there will be no clouds to keep any of the heat from the sun Monday. Weather models are keeping us clear through the day as high pressure starts moving in and conditions become warmer aloft and we are likely to be stable for the next two days. With that, we will have no more hail or graupel in the forecast for the meantime. We will watch Friday for a chance for a few thunderstorms, which could bring back some small hail. That is something we will continue to watch this week.

With that high pressure moving in, we are right in between the system that brought rain in Sunday and the rain that will move in by Thursday. We are in a transition day as far as temperatures go Tuesday and then we are going to get the southwest flow cranking for warmer weather Wednesday, which will help aid in some warmer temperatures for a day.

For those of you in the Gorge tomorrow, it should be a pleasant day for a hike or just a nice cruise. Temperatures in the mid-50s there, with highs slightly cooler for central Oregon. The Oregon coast won’t have a large warmup from Monday, but temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.