PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The rise in temperatures continues Monday afternoon.

Plenty of blue skies and sunshine remains in the forecast for the start of the week, but all eyes are on the heat come Tuesday and Wednesday.

Heat Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Greater Portland and Vancouver metro area as well as up and down the Willamette Valley with the advisory also stretching from the surrounding Coast Range and to the foothills in Northwest Oregon. Temperatures will range from 94 to102 degrees.

The near record-breaking heat builds by the Fourth of July. The current record of 97 degrees for the 4th in Portland was set back in 1972. We are forecasting to tie that record this year. Even warmer conditions are expected on Wednesday with a possibility of some folks in the valley nearing triple digit territory.

The Tunnel 5 Fire

A wildfire in the Gorge near Underwood, WA started on Sunday afternoon around noon. Looking at the wind forecast for Monday near the Tunnel 5 Fire right across from Hood River the winds will be calm early in the day out of the west. Gusts will pick up in the late afternoon and early evening. Westerly gusts of nearly 20 mph are forecasted to start around 7pm near the fire’s location.

Sunday evening the air quality in The Dalles changed from the “good” category to the “moderate” category.