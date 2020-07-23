Relief from summer heat to last until Friday

Thursday feels more like a day out of May

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thursday feels more like a day out of May. Starting with a few clouds and breaking away to mostly sunny skies. This relief from summer heat lasts through Friday with highs in the upper 70s to about 80°. Then we get right back to that ridge of high pressure for the weekend. Daytime highs will warm up to the low to mid-80s Saturday.

Sunday could bring us to the hottest day so far this year if we move past 93 in Portland. Right now it looks like we could see temps range from the mid to upper 90s Sunday and possibly Monday. We have no chance for rain in Portland for the rest of this month.

Red Flag Warning – for southeastern Oregon and Idaho

Here’s a description of the red flag warning from NOAA National Weather Service:

Showers and thunderstorms continue into this evening before decreasing overnight, then redevelop Thursday afternoon over much of the same areas. Thunderstorms are capable of wind gusts to 60 mph on Thursday afternoon/evening. Lightning will be scattered, and with many of the showers and storms expected to produce little precipitation, starts are likely. Northern Boise BLM-Treasure Valley BLM-Owyhee Mountains- Western Twin Falls BLM-Southern Highlands-Burns BLM-Vale BLM A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT /5 PM PDT/ THURSDAY FOR LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE BLM…TREASURE VALLEY BLM…OWYHEE MOUNTAINS…WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM…SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS AND VALE BLM…WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400…420… 423…424…426 AND 637… * THUNDERSTORMS…Storms may diminish overnight but activity will redevelop Thursday afternoon. * OUTFLOW WINDS…Wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph in the vicinity of the storms are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. NOAA National Weather Service

The KOIN 6 Weather Team has been monitoring rainfall trends, drought conditions, and working closely with fire specialists to get you through the summer safely. Tune into our digital special to learn more about what experts are saying about the 2020 wildfire season in Oregon & Washington. Find the video by clicking HERE.

