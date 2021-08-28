A jump in temperatures and drop in air quality Saturday.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday is looking mighty nice in the morning. Get outside and enjoy the cool air because the afternoon will feel much hotter than previous days. Highs today reach the mid 80’s.

You’ll notice a smoky haze moving overhead in Portland. That’s wildfire smoke coming from Washington as our wind is from the north northeast. Air quality may drop from Good to Moderate today around Portland. By tonight the wind shifts again and most of that smoke should be pushing to the south and east.

Air Quality Alerts

Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory in effect until 11 AM PDT Monday. A Smoke Air Quality Advisory has been issued. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels. Daily smoke forecasts are available from the US Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program. These forecasts provide estimates of what times of day smoke might be better or worse in these areas. Oregon OSHA recently adopted new wildfire smoke requirements for employers whose employees will be exposed to wildfire smoke at or above the unhealthy for sensitive groups level (orange on the Air Quality index). Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes…runny nose…aggravate heart and lung diseases…and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=air%20quality%20alert

Small Craft Advisory

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT…North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 7 ft at 8 seconds expected. * WHERE…Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Cascade Head OR out 60 NM. * WHEN…From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS…Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=small%20craft%20advisory

DROUGHT STATUS – PACIFIC NORTHWEST

No real end in sight for this drought.