A little July for your May

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hot, hot, hot! That sums up this early summer-feeling forecast. Temperatures today reach the low 80s. This weekend temperatures hover around the mid 80s. The record high for Saturday May 9 stands at 86°. We could tie or break that record.

The weather this morning is perfect for a flyover. When you’re going 400 mph in a F-15, a little burble from the wind isn’t going to wrinkle a mission. You can catch the first pass over Vancouver at 8:50 this morning.

This tribute is meant to salute Oregonians who are on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as to lift morale as we manage these unprecedented times. According to the Oregon Military Department, the flyovers will be conducted by Oregon’s 173rd Fighter Wing, based in Klamath Falls and the 142nd Wing, which is based in Portland.

The flyovers will continue through 11:20 a.m.

For those of us on the ground, that easterly wind really gets cranking around noon-ish: 25-30 mph. The worst of it will be felt through the west side of the gorge. Stronger gusts are possible there, up to 35-40 mph this afternoon and again Saturday.

That offshore flow will influence coastal temperatures too. Beach temperatures could range from the mid to upper 70’s today and Saturday. I wouldn’t be surprised if some coastal towns topped 80°. The record high for Astoria for May 8th is 75° (2015).

Why so hot for early May? An upper level ridge of high pressure is parking over the west for a couple days and a surface thermal trough is in place. A thermal what?! It’s a common occurrence on the west coast. We’ve written about this very subject. Here’s last year’s article by Joseph Dames.

Onshore flow and cooler marine air makes a comeback Sunday. The next chance for rain begins Monday afternoon and may continue for most of next week. Next week will also be about 20 degrees cooler. Enjoy the roller coaster ride.

Happy Mothers Day to all of you hard working moms who wear 10 hats!