PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of rain, wind and snow is finding its way back into the region Tuesday.

Snow elevations are on the move, going as low as 1,400 ft. Tuesday. That means higher elevations will see a few fast-moving flurries throughout the day. Most of the snow will be lost Tuesday thanks to mild temperatures Monday.

Snow elevations lowering Tuesday into Wednesday as snow chances in Portland increase

Rain accumulation will be near almost a quarter of an inch along the Willamette Valley throughout the day Tuesday. Greater amounts will fall over the coast nearing a half inch.

Rain accumulation from 4:00 am to 9:00 pm Tuesday in western Oregon and Washington

That changes as cold air returns to the region Tuesday night into Wednesday. Afternoon highs will struggle to warm into the low 40s.

Portland’s extended weather forecast

That’s where snow elevations could dip close to the valley floor throughout the day Wednesday. Timing will be important when talking about snow accumulation.