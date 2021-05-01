A mostly cloudy Saturday on the way

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Last night’s rain has mostly come to an end this morning. We will remain dry most of the day, with temperatures in the 60s from the coast through the valley.

By the afternoon expect rain showers to return as another weak system rolls into the region. April ended up as the driest on record at the Portland airport with less than half of an inch of rainfall for the entire month. That bested the 0.53″ that fell in April of 1956.

The coast should see a few showers this weekend, but we will also see some dry time along the coast this weekend.

The best day this weekend looks to be Sunday for both the valley and the coast as a ridge of high pressure moves in briefly before another system rolls in on Monday.