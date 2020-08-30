A pair of pleasant days before heat moves in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are really soaring this weekend with some of the best weather the United States can offer in the summer. Upper 70s to wrap up the last weekend of August with sunshine and some passing clouds to watch as you relax at the park. We may wake up with some patchy cloud cover for Sunday morning, but there should be plenty of sunshine through the day. The hour by hour weather model also paints some clouds up the Columbia River to areas of the Oregon coast. The rest of the state will be mostly clear to start the morning with some smoky conditions across the state outside of developing clouds.

We have an upper-level trough or dip in the jet stream to the north of us and this is what is allowing for slightly cooler temperatures and increasing clouds Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures may only be in the mid to upper 60s by lunch. If you were thinking about a picnic, just know it may be nice to find some sun to pair with those cooler temps. Jumping a good 10 to 15 degrees by the afternoon with that daytime high around 77-80 degrees by the afternoon. We will keep a comfortable northwest breeze running around 5 – 10 mph for the afternoon.

Alright folks, if you’re living along the coast, temperatures in the mid 60s with a few clouds. A spectacular day to be at an Oregon or Washington beach. With ongoing wildfires burning in California and around the Pacific Northwest, expect smoke to be mixed into the sky. This is especially true around our local wildfires like the White River fire. Central and Eastern Oregon will see the heaviest of that smoke.

If you’re hoping for some warmer weather before the summer wraps up. I’d say there is a strong chance we have more 90 degree days by the time we wrap up the first week of September.