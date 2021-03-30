A perfect week for spring cleaning with stretch of dry weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If you have plans to get out and about this week, now is definitely the time to do so. We have a stretch of four to five days of rain free weather coming our way as a ridge of high pressure forms and doesn’t budge until the weekend.

That dry weather begins Tuesday and it is likely to stick around until Saturday. If you were hoping to tend to the yard or you were thinking about a bike ride or two, now is the time to get the ball rolling.

Check out the weekly rain chance graphic below for Portland. It does increase slightly on Saturday, because we are expecting a system to drop in late Saturday into Sunday bringing in some rain. This is likely going to hold until Sunday, making the rest of the week just dry.

Could we use some rain? Sure. We could use some rain because our March brought in half of what we typically see. With that being said, when we get a stretch of dry weather we know how to fully take advantage of it out here.

It’s still a little cloudy as of Tuesday afternoon, but that should clear up more as the day continues. Hopefully leaving us with sunshine for the final hours before our sunset.

Temperatures Tuesday will be cooler because of the clouds, with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. The satellite shows that blanket of cloud coverage from the western Gorge and it extends out to the Oregon coast and over the ocean. Those clouds will continue to dissipate as the sun beams down in the afternoon.

With a large ridge of high pressure moving in, which you can see a representation of that in the graphic below, sunshine comes out and temperatures jump. The graphic below shows an orange and red hill over the west coast of the United States, which is the building of high atmospheric pressure. You can spot our next disturbance up near the Gulf of Alaska, which arrives on Sunday.

If this high pressure dries us out and warms us up, just how warm are we thinking? If you caught the weather blog from Monday, you may already know that we have a chance to hit 70 degrees. We have officially bumped our temperature to 70 degrees from the upper 60s. This will be the warmest day that we’ve had so far in 2021 and it will be a nice way to wrap up the month of March.

We cool down slightly on Thursday and Friday, but we should stay right near average or above. We fall below average on Sunday as that cooler air comes in from the northwest up there in the Gulf of Alaska.

If we happen to hit 70 degrees on Wednesday, it will come slightly earlier than last year, when we had to wait until April 8. Our first 70-degree temperature ended up topping off at 73 degrees, which was also a Wednesday! Is it a sign? Are Wednesdays good luck? The latest 70-degree day on record actually came in May back in 2017. Talk about having to wait some time for spring to kick in.