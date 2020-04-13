A powder keg of pollen to tag along with our dry spring conditions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Another week, another whirlwind of pollen to battle out as dry spring weather allows high criteria to thrive.

If you have a car, bike, or just the trash bins hanging around outside, I’m sure you’ve seen all the pollen piling up. Zero relief this week and with no significant rainmakers in the forecast, we are in the deep of those tree allergens.

Here is the deal, we haven’t had measurable rain since April 4, which was a measly .03 inches. We are going on a stretch here that feels nice outside, but it is drowning us in pollen and putting us behind for rain this month (1.00 inch right now).

Visible Satellite Monday Midday

What’s the deal? Well, high pressure is keeping everything clear and very little can penetrate this high pressure at this moment. Feast your eyes on the visible satellite and notice how you can virtually see everything in existence from above in Washington and Oregon.

This means we’re seeing very dry conditions, almost feeling like parts of our summer. Cloudy and cool to the east as cold air drives down from Canada into areas of Montana, but we will not deal with that.

So what does that mean? It means we will have an abundance of sunshine, and with dry conditions comes larger swings in temperature. Temperatures in the morning around the upper 30s and then warming up to the upper 60s by the after Monday and Tuesday. That is a solid 30-degree swing in about 12 hours or so. The temperature trend goes from warm to June weather from Wednesday to Thursday and Friday. We are enjoying what is June average high temperatures to wrap up the week. With that, the allergy forecast will remain unbearable for some. We may see a large pattern shift next week, which will hopefully take the foot off the pedal a bit for those of you battling.

Unhealthy air quality reported near Scappoose this morning. Moderate now for the Portland metro area. #PDX @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/qpfZBQ8Tt4 — Kelley Bayern (@KelleyKOIN) April 13, 2020

Lastly, with this persistent high pressure trapping a little more at the surface this week. The air quality may bounce a bit. Not only are we dealing with the pollen, but some neighborhoods may have to deal with an air quality that isn’t ideal. We will keep an eye on the air quality too.