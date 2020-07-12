A quick splash possible Sunday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A weak front will increase the chance for some patchy light rain in the Willamette Valley on Sunday morning. There will mostly be just clouds come morning with very little rain. If we do see much it will likely be something around .01″ or just a trace. We continue to stay dry for our July month and there isn’t much rain in the forecast outside of Sunday morning.

You know what else the front will do as it advances east? It will help cool down some of those hot temperature for eastern Oregon. Baker City had a high temperature of 101 on Saturday and on Sunday it will likely be closer to 80. That means there should be some relief for you folks coming out of those locations to the east. Additionally, the wind on Sunday is going to fade a bit. That will help remove the Red Flag Warning that was in place and it should keep conditions relatively tame to wrap up the week for the Columbia Plateau. Locations that will still have a kick? Potentially some wind pushing the lower 20s around The Dalles.

TROPICAL STORM CRISTINA:

Below is a projection for Tropical Storm Cristina that is moving west over the Pacific water.