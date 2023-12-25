PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —Rain showers steadily increase by early Christmas morning on Monday. We’ll see numerous rain showers throughout our day in the valley. But our daytime high in Portland is only expected to get up to the mid-40s.

Weather Alert Day on Monday

If your travel plans on Monday include heading out through the Gorge and the upper Hood River Valley, please do drive with caution due to light snow expected late Sunday night into Monday with freezing rain in the forecast for Christmas Day. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Monday at 10 p.m.

Total snow accumulation in the Upper Hood River Valley is expected to be less than half an inch, but with the freezing rain, we could see major impacts on the roadways as well as damaged trees. Power outages are also possible due to the chance of ice accumulation.

Following, Christmas day, Tuesday’s rain showers start to taper off to become more isolated showers. And by mid-week, scattered rain showers are expected with daytime highs across the metro area hovering right around 50 degrees.

For a majority of the week, we’ll see morning lows in the low to mid-40s.

As of right now, Friday looks to be the driest day over the next seven days in Portland.