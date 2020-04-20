A roller coaster week with changing spring conditions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Now that we are on the back end of the month of April, we are starting to see a little more variety in our weather compared to the last few weeks. We will call this a roller coaster week, relatively speaking, after two mundane weeks of weather.

Let’s start with Monday, which is going to feel really nice. This will be the day to soak in the sunshine and spend a little time outside. Tuesday will bring in more clouds with isolated showers for the Oregon coast in the evening/night. Wednesday is going to be the day that a low cloud deck comes rolling in and we have some measurable rain.

The confidence level is pretty high for that system on Wednesday, it will likely impact the whole state. There may even be a few rain showers that will hang around into Thursday morning, but it will likely be mainly dry around Portland. Right now there is some uncertainty at the end of the week and into next weekend, but it does appear that we may trend to a chance for some showers.

Temperatures will start around 70 degrees on Monday and we will bottom out in the mid to upper 50s on Wednesday for a daytime high. Likely seeing temperatures returning to average or above to wrap up the week. Keep rocking and enjoy the rainy day on Wednesday.