A rumble of thunder possible to wrap up the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We are right here in the middle of the month and as we finish this weekend off we may have a few thunderstorms across the state.

Instability will be higher Sunday because of the prospect of sun breaks during the day. A majority of the state looks to have a small risk, however, areas of NE Oregon has a greater risk heading into the second part of the day. You can see the marginal risk slicing down into Wheeler county.

T-Storm Threat

Mid-day Energy

Evening Energy

I wouldn’t rule out a chance for a thunderstorm on the coast earlier in the day but the cooler ocean air paired with the post frontal action from Saturday should be enough to minimize that threat. With that temperatures likely hitting the upper 60s in the valley with that sun showing at times. The more clouds, the cooler your daytime high. I wouldn’t be surprised if we had some 70s too.

If we are lucky, we may end up with a nice sunset, one that rivaled the glowing hills on Saturday. Sometimes you get that sliver of sunshine right in the sweet spot.

The morning hours will likely be dry in the valley. I think that chance for rain increases in the afternoon. That is why that energy will be highest around mid-day because we will likely have a sunny sky to start the day. The futurecast does look like it’s firing up some moments of intense showers in the early evening. One thing I’ve noticed on the weather model is that very few showers are firing up around Portland. I’m not buying that at this time. I would be prepared for a few showers and t-storms around the metro area as well.