A spring weekend to say the least, with more showers coming

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We’ve finally crossed over to the spring season and we are now officially 91 days from summer. That is likely the last thing on your mind right now, but you may be thinking about warmer weather. We won’t find much warm air this weekend, it has been a classic Pacific Northwest (PNW) spring weekend with sun breaks and heavy showers. That continues for our Sunday, especially in the second half of the day. We will wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Clouds around in the early hours, with sun breaks taking over through mid-day and early afternoon. Showers start to increase in the afternoon as our next disturbance slides down into our region by afternoon.

Lower to mid 50s is about the best we can achieve across the state tomorrow. The Oregon coast communities likely in the upper 40s with a high around 50-53 in the central Willamette Valley. Areas of the Columbia River Gorge likely topping off in the upper 40s tomorrow with a high around 50 degrees for Madras. We are looking at temperatures a good 5-10 degrees below average today.

The chance for some showers today will be held to the the afternoon and evening. Although scattered showers are in the forecast, rain totals are likely low the next couple of days for areas around Portland. Orographic lift (terrain induced) will be the best bet for consistent showers through the day, leaving areas of the valley with scattered showers until late.

If you scroll the futurecast graphics below, you will have an idea of how the day shapes up. Mainly dry to start the morning with clouds and even some sunshine working through. There may be a few light showers around the coast, but most should be dry. Showers start to pop up in the afternoon, but more of a threat in the evening hours. Consistent rain for the Oregon coast and a bulk of moisture finding a way to the mountains too, leading to more snowfall for the ski resorts.

You can scroll through the weather pattern to see how the ridge in the morning breaks down and we invite more of the darker green shade into the picture for the second part of the day. That is going to be the trough that puts pressure on the PNW and keeps us under the scope for some rain Sunday night. Now you have an idea of all the layers, from the temperatures at the surface, to the rain overhead, and the grand scheme from above. The scattered showers should carry over into Monday morning before drying out.

Lastly, how about the double rainbow that was shared with us Saturday afternoon. It came out of Damascus, Oregon, after some passing showers. It’s rainbow season and we’re loving it.