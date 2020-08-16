A sweltering Sunday with thunderstorms in Central Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A mighty ridge of high pressure is leading to some lofty afternoon temperatures this weekend. Saturday brought the heat with the upper 90s and a record-breaking temperature for Eugene at 101. Sunday will be very similar, but the Oregon coast will likely see temperatures slightly cooler as the east wind that helped warm the coast will not be intact.

With that, still a very nice day with summer temperatures for you folks there. There will likely be some more 100+ communities on Sunday afternoon. A great day to get things done early in the morning and to remind yourself to drink that Oregon water. Now you may notice on the day planner that there are some locations that may have a few lightning strikes or a thunderstorm. Moisture is moving up from the south and this may lead to some isolated storms around the state.

The futurecast will help depict that, as a cluster of storms drive across the Cascades and will likely lean east through Deschutes county. These storms may develop as early as noon, with the most action in the late afternoon and early evening. I would count on lightning and little rain with this event. With dry conditions and breezy conditions, this is going to be tough for wildfires.

Here is a visual of where the boundaries are for those thunderstorms on Sunday. Now it is isn’t exact, but the green shade is the general idea of the locations that may battle these storms. Although, not severe in the way of damaging hail or intense wind, these will still produce lightning.

Lastly, there is wildfire smoke creeping north from the wildfires in northern California. This will likely have a larger impact on our conditions on Sunday. That means the air quality may take a minor hit and drop to moderate for tomorrow. If you have plans that may take you outdoors, you will have to plan for heat and potential smoke. Stay safe and stay cool.