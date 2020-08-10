A taste of August heat before we cool back down Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Without really noticing, we are going to kick off the new week with the warmest day so far this August.

We have hit 87 degrees as a high temperature but I believe we will top that to start the new week. That isn’t saying much, but it is a sneaky little thought. High pressure is tilting over the Pacific Northwest (PNW) and with that, temperatures are going to jump a good 4 to 6 degrees Monday.

The system driving temperatures close to 90 is going to break down come Tuesday. Cooler air from the north arrives and this will drop our high temperatures to the upper 70s.

This one week is going to offer us a bit of everything for the exception of rain. With temperatures in the 50s overnight and then 70s, 80s, and 90s the next week.

Monday through Friday is going to be dry with a few more clouds streaming in on Wednesday. Expect a blue sky with bright sunshine beaming down for a nice day at the lake or river. If you’re going to be outside for extended periods of time, try to get your work done early in the day on Monday because of the heat. If not, be ready for that sun and stay covered. We are due for a few 90 degree days but we likely won’t see that until Saturday.

Speaking of rivers, here is a look of the river temperatures for your Monday afternoon. The Willamette river will be the warmest and that is located in Portland. If you are going to visit some of the other popular river locations, expect the water temperature to be in the 60s. The Sandy and Deschutes river will be the coolest in the lower 60s.

Now here is the 850 mb graphic that helps depict the weather pattern and it also will help show warm or cold air advection. This is the horizontal movement of air. The PNW will have that cooler air ushered into the region which is going to take those temperatures down to the 70s. There is plenty of heat in the four corners region and southeastern Oregon to start the week and it will likely build to our neck of the woods by the weekend.