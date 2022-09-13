PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The region will have a touch of fall weather in the coming days.

Temperatures are dropping to below average as a trough of cool air holds over the Pacific Northwest. That means temperatures are going to be in the 50s this morning, with afternoon temperatures only in the mid 70s. It will feel more like a late September forecast.

We will have better air quality Tuesday, but mainly just west of the Cascades. A lot of the thick wildfire smoke is going to be transported east as the onshore flow picks up. That means more sunshine and better outdoor weather.

Those of you east of the Cascades will need some extra time to shoo the wildfire smoke out. Those of you in The Dalles or Pendleton will still have poor air quality through midweek. The Cedar Creek Fire will have some help from Mother Nature with higher relative humidity. However, there will still be smoke moving across Central Oregon.

Swipe through the slideshow below to see the conditions in your zone.

Overall, a dry forecast. There may be a few isolated showers in the morning for areas of the Oregon coast.