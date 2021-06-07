A touch of June gloom this week with clouds and showers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We’re gearing up for a day with clouds and passing showers.

Monday will see more clouds than passing showers around the valley. All we can ask for at this point in spring is the opportunity for some rain. We’ve had very few this spring and this week looks to bring in multiple chances for measurable rain. Unfortunately, it’s not that much.

Expect clouds around in the morning, with an isolated shower or two in the valley. Many should be dry, but a light passing shower in the central or southern Willamette Valley can’t be ruled out. The rain chance is more likely later in the day around here.

Check out the planner for your Monday

With temperatures only in the 60s, you know it’s going to be a bit cloudy and showery around here. Futurecast spreads the clouds east of the Cascades as well, meaning you will have cloudy conditions around Madras and out to Pendleton. Increasing clouds for Pendleton through the day.

It will likely be a nice sunrise to the east with fewer clouds than the coast or valley. The weather model is trying to paint some light rain around Marion county and portions of Clackamas county in the morning. There may be a few stray showers to the start day.

Again, the chance increases in the afternoon around Portland. By the late afternoon and evening, futurecast has rain around wine country and scattered about the region.

Rain totals are not impressive for our Monday. Totals are dependent on where the showers end up developing. If we do manage to see a cell or two pass over Portland, it is possible to pick up one-tenth of an inch.

Unless we strike some luck, most will more dry than damp today. Madras is an outlier, as the rain total forecast has some measurable rain for you folks today. I wouldn’t count on the rain making it over to you folks. I would say the Cascades should eat up most of that moisture with just clouds for Jefferson county.

Outside of our cool weather, there is a lot of heat around the United States right now. Temperatures reaching the lower 90s in Bismark and Minneapolis Monday, meanwhile, temperatures in the lower to mid-60s here. Think of our Monday as more of an early spring day rather than a late spring day.

Plenty of heat down to the south in Arizona and southern Nevada, but will that heat find a way up to Portland this week? Right now it looks like we stay cool through the week cold air drops south and covers the PNW.