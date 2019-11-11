Jet stream puts winter in the East, fall in the West

Eastern U.S. states aren't just seeing a temperature drop -- some are also seeing snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After going dry for two weeks, some in the Pacific Northwest finally saw some rain.

The persistent high pressure that started over the Pacific and slowly moved east has been the main reason for this. This has allowed for dry, mostly sunny, fall weather for Oregon. We’ve had some foggy days, but overall, it’s been spot on.

However, on the other side of the United States, the jet stream is nosediving across the Great Lakes. This process is allowing for cold northern air to travel southward through many states. Notice in the “weather pattern” graphic that the West Coast is being influenced by a ridge with warmer air, while a trough is digging into Wisconsin and Michigan with cold winter air.

This has opened the door for that cold air to permeate across a good section of the United States for Veterans Day and the coming days. Temperatures as of Monday morning are reporting lower 20s to single digits for some cities.

Meanwhile, the West Coast will continue to see seasonable weather. It’s a stark contrast on the temperature map where the leading edge of cold air is traveling, as temperatures go from 30 degrees in Detroit to 58 degrees in Cincinnati, just miles 200 miles south.

This isn’t just a temperature drop — this is also a system producing snow.

With a Winter Weather Advisory spanning 12 states from Oklahoma to Maine, satellite and radar from this morning show that large swath of snow across many of those states. This is not just a small winter storm, either, since multiple cities have a Winter Storm Warning as well. Those cities may receive enhanced snowfall from Lake Effect and blowing snow scenarios.

Snow in Chicago Monday Morning

Meanwhile, we have zero snow in the forecast for the Pacific Northwest. The window of hope to open up the ski resorts for snow later this month will come down to how quickly we can flip-flop this setup to allow for more active weather for the Cascade Range. Right now, we may see some very high elevation snow for Mt. Hood on Tuesday and Friday. All eyes are on next week as signs point towards a more active weather pattern.