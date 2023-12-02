PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Saturday morning is going to be downright miserable… if you’re an early riser.

The worst of the rain and wind arrives anytime between 2am and 8am Saturday. Heavy downpours and southerly gusts up to 40-45 mph are possible for the metro Saturday before 10am. Damaging winds could cause power outages. The valley could see an additional 0.80″ by noon Saturday. A decent dry break happens in the afternoon before more rain arrives Saturday night.

The worst time to drive over mountain passes this weekend will be Saturday morning. Saturday night and Sunday morning roads conditions warm up and get slushy. For Government Camp snow turns to rain by Saturday night.

You’ll encounter gusty winds Saturday morning and even stronger winds Sunday morning to midday in the mountains. The temperature will rise about 10-15 degrees from Saturday to Sunday. Expect very wet, slushy snow at ski resorts Sunday. Wind gusts could peak at 50-60 mph at resort level this weekend.



Heaviest rain falls Saturday morning

A series of atmospheric rivers lined up for the Pacific Northwest

These are the forecast rain totals for Saturday

Wind gust forecast for Portland Saturday

Government Camp has collected more than a foot of snow

Snow accumulation forecast for Saturday

Here’s the list of weather alerts active this weekend:

Winter Storm Warning in effect through Sat night Cascades

Flood Watch in effect now through Tues

Wind advisory in effect 2am – 10am Saturday for metro and Willamette Valley

High Wind Watch Sat night to Sunday night for metro and Willamette Valley

High Wind Warning for foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains OR until Saturday 1pm

Beach Hazards Statement for OR/WA coast