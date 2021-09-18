A wet and wild weekend – when we’re expecting the worst of it

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Rain has been falling since late Friday night over Portland and the northern Willamette Valley. By the time you read this, the main frontal boundary will already be shifting south, southeast dragging the heaviest precipitation towards the south end of Oregon. But is the heaviest rain really over?
Once the cold front passes this morning there will be a lot of clearing behind it, even yes, some sunshine. Maybe you start hanging your laundry outside to dry, and other various fair-weather chores. Don’t be fooled! While the rest of the weekend won’t experience widespread continuous rain, there will be a chance to experience isolated downpours and thunderstorms throughout the day today behind that cold front.
Thunderstorms in Portland
Anytime after 5/6/7am this morning (Sat) the cold front is expected to be on its way out heading south. Will you get some dry breaks? Absolutely. The thing is, behind that cold front is some ffffffresh, cccccold air. So there will be at least a 10º drop. Our daytime highs will be in the 60’s instead of the 70’s. The airmass behind that front is unstable. Bring in all the right ingredients, the sun breaks, some buoyancy and there you have a chance for thunderstorms. These would be considered non-severe, not the kind you would find in the South or Midwest. Be ready for occasional gusty winds, small hail and downpours.
Wind advisory as fire danger still exists
Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County- Central and Eastern Lake County- Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, Lakeview, and Valley Falls
WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County, including highways 299, 395, the cities of Alturas, Canby and Willow Creek. In Oregon, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes the cities of Lakeview, Valley Falls, and portions of highways 140 east of Bly, 395 and highway 31 between Summer Lake and Lakeview.
* WHEN…From noon to 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds could also lead to greater wildfire-spread potential…