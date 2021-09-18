A wet and wild weekend – when we’re expecting the worst of it

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Rain has been falling since late Friday night over Portland and the northern Willamette Valley. By the time you read this, the main frontal boundary will already be shifting south, southeast dragging the heaviest precipitation towards the south end of Oregon. But is the heaviest rain really over?

Once the cold front passes this morning there will be a lot of clearing behind it, even yes, some sunshine. Maybe you start hanging your laundry outside to dry, and other various fair-weather chores. Don’t be fooled! While the rest of the weekend won’t experience widespread continuous rain, there will be a chance to experience isolated downpours and thunderstorms throughout the day today behind that cold front.

Thunderstorms in Portland

Anytime after 5/6/7am this morning (Sat) the cold front is expected to be on its way out heading south. Will you get some dry breaks? Absolutely. The thing is, behind that cold front is some ffffffresh, cccccold air. So there will be at least a 10º drop. Our daytime highs will be in the 60’s instead of the 70’s. The airmass behind that front is unstable. Bring in all the right ingredients, the sun breaks, some buoyancy and there you have a chance for thunderstorms. These would be considered non-severe, not the kind you would find in the South or Midwest. Be ready for occasional gusty winds, small hail and downpours.

Wind advisory as fire danger still exists