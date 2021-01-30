Rain dominates final weekend in January

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain dominates the weekend along with a rise in temps. Upper 40’s to low 50’s. We could get up to a foot of snow for our mountain resorts. Snow accumulation on passes will range from 1 – 2″. Right now it looks like we’ll go from 2,000′ Saturday to 4,000′ by late night and then up to 5,000′ by Sunday.

The soggiest days ahead will be Sunday – Monday. See below for rain and snow totals. If you’re spending any time along the south central Oregon coast and adjacent coast range, you’ll want to pay attention to this Flood Watch starting Saturday night.

Flood Watch National Weather Service Medford OR 1058 PM PST Fri Jan 29 2021 Heavy rainfall on recent snowpack will result in rivers, streams, and creeks quickly rising and potentially reaching critical levels. South Central Oregon Coast-Curry County Coast-Eastern Curry County and Josephine County- Including the cities of Sixes, Obrien, Cave Junction, Pistol River, Harbor, Gold Beach, Ophir, Selma, Takilma, Langlois, Kerby, Brookings, Port Orford, and Agness FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT. The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest Oregon, including the following areas, Curry County Coast, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County and South Central Oregon Coast. * From late Saturday night through late Monday night * An extended period of moderate to heavy rainfall will bring 3 to 6 inches of rainfall to areas over a 48 hour period from Sunday morning through Monday night. * There will be an increased risk for landslides and rockfalls. High water could impact roadways and low lying areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. https://www.weather.gov/mfr/





Weekend rain total forecast

Weekend snow total forecast. Upper Hood River Valley may collect 0.5″ of snow Saturday.

4-day rainfall total Sat – Tues







Rainfall almanac as of Friday 29th

Gets windy Monday night

Atmospheric River

Once again SW Oregon to Norcal will be the focus of the next atmospheric river, however this one will be weak by comparison. Siskiyou Summit looking at 1 -2″ of snow.

What is this river in the sky you keep hearing about? Read more about atmospheric rivers and the benefits and dangers associated with this weather phenomenon.