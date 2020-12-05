Windy morning in Portland; freezing fog around the state

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland and the western mouth of the Columbia River Gorge will experience a dry, windy start to the day, some sunshine, and a colder feeling than what the mercury reads. The south end of the Willamette Valley and eastern Oregon will experience areas of dense fog this morning. The inversion offers no wind, no mixing, and plenty of cold, trapped air. This also means pollutants are trapped at the surface, possible poor air quality. Where it is already freezing you can expect freezing fog.
Dense Fog Advisory
WHAT…Poor air quality and widespread fog, reducing visibility to less than one quarter mile in some areas.
WHERE…South Willamette Valley.
WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures are near freezing this morning, so untreated roads may be icy and slick.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=dense%20fog%20advisory
Air Stagnation Advisory
REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING BELOW 1500 FEET.
WHAT…Poor air quality below 1500 feet.
WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills and Willapa Hills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.
WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=air%20stagnation%20advisory
