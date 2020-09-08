Air quality struggles under strong winds and new fire starts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a hot and gusty Labor Day, the wind is still intense as we start our day.

Expect windy conditions to remain through most of the day, but especially the morning hours. It won’t be until later in the day when the wind will become slightly weaker. Temperatures today will be cooler than Monday with highs in the lower 80s.

We hold on to the east wind through the day regardless of intensity. Many neighborhoods may see 30-40 mph wind gusts through mid-day.

A High Wind Warning in place until 1 PM. The wind will be weaker for central and eastern Oregon, but areas of the Gorge will still see some aggressive wind up through Washington. The Oregon coast stays with an east wind with a strong northerly wind off the coast.

This is a weather model showing the wind gusts for this morning. Still depicting those conditions to be fairly strong, especially for the Cascade foothills and areas of the higher terrain of the Coast Range. The wind will be significantly weaker for NE Washington and E Oregon by the afternoon. That will eventually be the case across the state by Wednesday, as temperatures find a way to moderate across the state.

With the wildfires still roaring and many locations seeing growth, the smoke will be a problem today. That easterly wind will continue to usher in the wildfire smoke from nearby fires in Washington and Oregon. Until we can cut that wind off and get back to something out of the west, that smoke is going to impact the valley. If you are vulnerable to the particulates in the air, you may need to try to find a way to be indoors.