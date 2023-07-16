PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following some of the warmest temperatures of the week on Saturday up and down the Willamette Valley with afternoon highs into the mid to upper-90s, we’ll see a little less heat on Sunday.

But as we wrap up our weekend, we will still be more than 5 degrees above our normal high in Portland for mid-July. Sunday’s forecast calls for the upper 80s and hovering near 90 degrees all around the metro. Our average daytime high for mid-July in Portland is 82 degrees.

Breezy conditions will kick up in the evening around PDX on Sunday with northwest winds and gusts up to 25 mph.

If you’re looking to enjoy outdoor activities Sunday, you’ll want to do that earlier in the day. By 8 a.m. temperatures will have already climbed into the upper 60s. And, make sure to grab that sunscreen with the afternoon UV Index in the very high category at 9.1.