Active weather in Oregon, snow piles up in mountains

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There is a lot of active weather going on Sunday. First, showers will continue from the coast through the valley as an area of showers continues to push inland.

Snow will continue to pile up in the mountains as a Winter Storm Warning continues Sunday morning. It may be extended for the rest of the day as well, depending on conditions. Speaking of conditions, driving over the mountains will continue to be tough on Sunday.

The next system does not arrive until Monday and will bring with it more coast and valley rain and mountain snow. The snowfall level will remain at or below pass-level for the entire week.

We are making up for the slow start to the ski season in a BIG way this coming week.