PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a dry and pleasant Easter Sunday across the region, the rain and wind are returning as the next Pacific frontal system rolls onshore.

Rain and wind are increasing along the coast and will move into the valley Monday morning. The front will move through the valley later Monday afternoon. Expect up to a half-inch of rainfall in the valley and up to 3/4″ along the coast by the end of Monday.

You will want to bring a rain jacket with you as you head out the door.

Snow is also moving back into the Cascades on Monday with snowfall levels hovering right around 5000 feet.

By late in the day, expect rain to change to showers along the coast. There is even a chance of a thunderstorm on Monday along the coast.

Another active week of weather is on the way this week, but the threat for low elevation snow on the valley floor is all but over.