After a few days of rain we are returning to dry weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A few rainy days in the summer sure feels good. Now we are on our way to another dry stretch as we wrap up the weekend and start a new week.

Right now Portland is just shy of .40″ of rain for the month, but we are actually right on average. Will we finish the month that way? Likely not. It sure does look like we may go a good 5 to 7 days without rain in the valley. That means, take advantage of the summer weather while it is here.

Portland International Airport

Not only will we stay dry, but a northerly flow should help keep any clouds from forming the next day or so. That means we will just have to deal with any sort of wildfire smoke that moves through the region. If there is any rain in the forecast, it will likely just be for areas of southeastern Oregon as of Sunday.

Now we’ve had quite the spread of temperatures this month with a handful of days in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. We topped off at 99 degrees on August 15 and we had just a high temperature of 74 degrees on August 6. With all of that in mind, we have an average high of 84.2 degrees for the month, which is slightly above our average. When you factor in the average high and low together we are 2.2 degrees above our normal at this time of the month. Of course that may change as we continue through the rest of August.

So what is going on Sunday? You’ve guessed it, sunshine and pleasant temperatures. We will top off in the lower to mid 80s. I think the best part of this week is that the afternoons will feel like summer, but the overnight temperatures will cool to the 50s, allowing for structures to return to a comfortable temperature overnight. This is the type of summer weather where you do not need air conditioning and you can enjoy the Pacific Northwest.