After a few days of rain, we turn to sunshine

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — After a scrappy few days of passing showers and isolated thunderstorms, we have some spring sunshine returning.

That pesky trough that kept us cooler and unsettled is now east of our region. Transient high pressure is now moving in and that is going to allow for more blue sky and temperatures to hit average. If you wanted to do some yard work but the showers kept you inside, today is going to be your day.

Check out the weather pattern graphic below. Do you see that little bump over Portland? That is going to be that small ridge of high pressure that shields us from the rain and clouds. Clouds start moving in later in the day, but we will have our fair share of sunshine. There is some major foreshadowing going on in the graphic below too. That area of green over to the west, that is going to be moving in on Thursday. That means we have more clouds and rain in the forecast this week.

This is what the future radar looks like on Wednesday afternoon. It’s likely we have no rain across the state of Oregon and Washington around mid-day and early afternoon.

It is just a short distance to the east and the rain and mountain snow is coming down in Idaho and Montana. Over to the west, the rain is moving in and you can see that to the north in British Columbia. That system chips away at our high pressure through the course of the day. We are not expecting that rain just yet.

Evening sports with the kids or a bike ride planned? You won’t need the rain jacket or gear. Enjoy the greenery from the fresh rain that we just picked up the last few days.

Why don’t we talk about the temperatures today? We are going to be right where we should be for the end of May. Temperatures pushing the lower 70s, a spot-on reflection of late May. Temperatures will be warmer over near the Tri-Cities and extending south around Pendleton and I-84 communities.

Mid 70s is possible for Madras and all the nearby cities. With the sunshine and the seasonable temperatures, it should feel like a perfect spring day.

The Oregon Coast should top off in the upper 50s to near 60 today. A pleasant forecast for those hugging the Pacific Ocean today. There will be passing clouds and southwest wind running around 10 mph. Plan on a few breezy moments, topping off around 20 mph.

Expect clouds to build by the night hours as a fairly strong cold front moves in our direction. That will take our beautiful 70-degree weather and our temperatures will drop to the lower 50s by Wednesday night.

Expect that cool pool of air to hang around for a few days before the summer weather returns by Memorial Day weekend.