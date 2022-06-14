PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Don’t put your rain jacket away just yet! We have one last batch of showers moving through early Tuesday morning before we start to see some drier weather around Portland.

A weak disturbance will push through early, spiking our rain chances around the Willamette Valley. This will be a wave that passes across the region, it will begin before sunrise and it will stick around until mid-day. Behind that lobe of energy, we will have high pressure gradually building.

This will be short-term, as conditions are expected to fall back to a trough by the late week. In fact, we may have an Omega block setting up this weekend, which may put a pause on a major pattern shift for a few days.

Swipe through the slideshow below to catch the temperature and conditions in your area. The aforementioned wave of moisture in the morning can be seen in the futurecast below. This will be the wettest moment of the day, with showers stretching for Willamette Falls west through Gresham and downtown. You can see that the futurecast is also showing snowfall up on the Cascades in the early morning hours.

Snow levels will be low enough for more snow up on Mt. Hood. Snow levels down to about 5,500 feet with a mix of snow and rain. Everything clears out by the afternoon, bringing in sunshine for most. It will begin in the northwest and find a place across most of the state by afternoon. There will be a few clouds around but expect it to be the sunniest it has been going back to last week.

Temperatures are still cool for the day, although a bit warmer than the weekend. Daytime highs are projected to reach the mid-60s by afternoon. We may have a 70-degree temperature coming out of The Dalles by the afternoon. That is about as warm as it should get for the day.

Wednesday and Thursday will be about five degrees warmer, potentially a bit more.

Have a great Tuesday!