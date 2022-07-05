PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An area of low pressure that is embedded in a trough will hang around the Pacific Northwest the next few days. This will lead to clouds, isolated showers, and below average temperatures for the Willamette Valley and Oregon coast.

Expect a few showers, likely south of Portland, as early as 8 to 9 a.m. Futurecast will pull those showers north closer to the PDX metro area by late morning to mid-day.

Check out the slideshow below to get a visual idea.

The Oregon coast will have the best chance for rain and the valley will be scattered to isolated at best. Most locations west of I-5, closer to the coast range hills, will have a higher chance for a shower through the morning.

Portland hasn’t had measurable rain for 15 days, going back to June 19. That may end Tuesday as the showers move north into our neighborhoods. It will be scattered, so it’s possible that some stay dry.

Temperatures will be in the 50s, eventually warming to the mid to upper 70s Tuesday. Even with a little bit of rain, we should break into the 70s. Weather data has the heaviest rain out near Clatsop and Tillamook counties around lunchtime. Everything will move north by night, leaving clouds in the wake of the showers.

Expect it to be a dry finish around Portland, with a light breeze running out of the west northwest Tuesday around 5 to 10 mph. The day planner will show the small window for showers (9 a.m. to around 1 p.m.). We aren’t talking about much measurable rain. Rain totals may range from a trace to just a few hundredths of an inch. Higher totals for the Oregon coast, which may push about a tenth of an inch or potentially more.

Temperatures will be warmer east of the Cascades, with highs in the mid 80s and even lower 90s for the lower Columbia basin.