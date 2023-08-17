PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cooler temperatures return to Oregon and Washington after Portland’s record-breaking heat streak this week.

Cooler conditions finally return to the region, but remain above average by nearly 10 degrees. A few more clouds will be seen in the sky Thursday as cooler wildfire smoke continues to clear.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart breaks down the cooler conditions expected over the Willamette Valley Thursday, August 17, 2023

Western Oregon and Washington saw historic heat this week as highs sat over the century mark for a total of four days. Three of those days where record-breaking for Portland.

Portland’s latest stretch of excessive heat

Even cooler conditions are expected Friday as temperatures drop over 20 degrees from Monday to Friday. This all comes as Portland’s new average daytime high for the middle of August should be at 82 degrees.

Portland’s expecting a major temperature drop by the week’s end

This latest cooling trend comes as an upper level low ushers in cooler and cloudier skies by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Cooler temperatures return to the region by the end of the week

Rain chances remain limited, but optimistic for parts of the Pacific Northwest by the start of next week.