After our coldest day this November, we have rain returning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Saturday was one of the coldest days we’ve seen all year and most definitely this month. Portland topped off at 41 degrees.

You can thank the stubborn shield of clouds that kept the valley floor chilly. It was the fog that kept the temperature 10 degrees below average and also made for the first time we hit 41 degrees for a high since January! Prior to Saturday, we did have a few days clock in at 47 degrees, but this was by far the coldest we’ve been for a daytime high in months.

Some locations in the southern Willamette Valley only topped off in the 30s. We have officially hit the time of the year where the coast is likely going to be warmer than the rest of us.

The question is, are we in for a repeat on Sunday? Not exactly, although a bit cold. The morning is going to start with some patchy fog. Especially those south of Portland and away from the mouth of the Columbia Gorge. Temperatures should be slightly warmer, but nothing to write home about. Topping off around the mid 40s on Sunday.

Now here is the deal, the wind should pick up enough to prevent the fog from lasting too long on Sunday. Especially the east side of Portland which should see an easterly wind generate out of the Gorge. Eventually a front moves in for the evening and this will promote rain, wind and clouds for the Valley. Once that system arrives, it’ll still be cloudy, but it should help with the fog.

As suggested above, communities south of Portland will have high risk for fog through the morning. There will likely be some areas of dense fog, so take your time out there. If you’re higher in elevation or closer to the Gorge, you’re likely good. It should be as large as an issue as Friday night and Saturday.

The rain does return and this will mainly come in the form of scattered showers. Likely pretty light with low totals around the area. I think by the time we wrap up the Sunday night broadcast, we are under .10″ in Portland. Although, it’s possibly we come in with something like .10″ – .15″.

If you’re going to be out and about on Sunday, do it earlier in the day. The rain should hold off until later in the afternoon or evening hours for us. Showers begin earlier in the day for you folks out at the coast.

How about some more mountain snow!? It’s in the cards this week as more moisture and cooler temperatures return for the higher elevations. What we have going on Sunday won’t be too impressive. There will be some light snow for the ski resorts, but areas like Government Camp, shouldn’t see too much. We are watching for a stronger front, which should bring in more impressive mountain snow, on Tuesday.