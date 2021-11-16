After record high temps, colder air funnels in to Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We have a pair of dry days coming our way and it starts Tuesday.

There will be a few showers lingering around the foothills in the morning, but everything dries out by afternoon. High pressure starts to fill in and that promotes more sunshine. We’ve had mainly cloudy and overcast conditions for the last week. Sunshine breaking into the forecast Tuesday should feel good.

The mild air mass that moved through with the drenching atmospheric river is now out of the picture. During that span of 60-degree temperatures, the multiple record high temperatures Sunday and Monday melted the mountain snow.

With colder air funneling in and clouds dissipating from the sky, temperatures drop and snow levels sink. We can expect a few inches at the passes in the morning, which will help bring in more snow for the ski resorts. This round may have trouble sticking around for the week, too. We will have to watch Thursday and Friday for the snow levels to bump back up.

Swipe through the graphics below to get a visual representation of the weather story for Tuesday. The snow level forecast keeps the potential snow down to around 2,500 feet for the day. Any moisture that comes moving through will bring in a burst of snow for the passes. Weather models are depicting around 1 to 2 inches for Government Camp. Larger totals for elevations above 5,500 feet.

The moisture should all dry out by the late afternoon, putting an end to the snow for now. Temperatures topping off around 50 degrees with sunshine and passing clouds. Colder for central and eastern Oregon, with temperatures in the 40s. Expect a chilly night with frost developing Wednesday morning.