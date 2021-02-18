After some dry time we are back to the rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Well it was nice while it lasted. You know, the dry time. Wednesday made for our fourth dry day this month but the rain is back at it Thursday.

We will likely see showers as early as the morning, with even a few pockets of snow for the northern coast range hills. Most should see a wet start to the day, but there may be a few dry spots there south in the valley before it picks up through the morning. The moisture doesn’t reach the mountains in full by morning, but there should be some snow early, increasing during the day as well.

You can see what the forecast calls for at 9:30 a.m. in the graphic below. There may be some windy moments for the Oregon coast, with the wind coming in out of the south, but it shouldn’t be too strong.

The day planner is actually keeping it dry for the early hours, with the rain here by 9 a.m. or so. It will definitely be around for the coast by the early morning hours, but it’s possible it’s just some clouds when you wake up in the valley. Grab the rain jacket though because mid-day and early afternoon should be fairly wet.

The wind around Portland looks to be running out of the east southeast at about 10 to 15 mph. No cold east wind at this point of time. Temperatures will be struggling though, only warming to the lower 40s. Not that warm; below average around 10 degrees.

By 2:30 p.m. heavier showers for the foothills of the Cascades and the southern valleys. More of a southwest flow will help those western hills of the Cascades produce some heavier showers down in Marion and surrounding counties.

Notice that there may even be some snow around Hood River County and those up through Goldendale and even up to Yakima. There will be less than an inch around The Dalles and maybe a few inches across the river. However, if you were hoping for some warmer weather, we are still tapping into winter.

Again, don’t expect much warmth today. Temperatures as of noon should just be hitting near 40. Our average is supposed to be in the lower 50s now. This is some below average early January type weather that we are going to get today.

Will we ever bounce back? We may start seeing some 50s by the weekend, but most will be below average and cool through the remainder of the week.

When is the next dry day? Well it doesn’t look like we see one until maybe next week. Don’t worry, spring isn’t too far away.