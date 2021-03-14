After three sunny and mild days, we’re back to rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Three days of pure sunshine and temperatures into the 60s will get you excited for spring. We need to find our compliment of spring showers too, that will come today, likely after lunch. We have a cold front moving our way, bringing more rain for the coast than the valley. However, clouds will be around for most today. There may be a sun break in the forecast, but it won’t be frequent. I would anticipate more clouds. Notice temperatures start in the 40s and we only top in the lower 50s today.

It will be fairly cold around the whole region, with even 50s down in Arizona. Look at those temperatures as of noon, that’s not the type of weather you would expect out of Phoenix right now. A large chunk of the United States will feel a bit cool today, with most of the heat concentrated to the Florida region. This is just a sign that we are still trying to work our way out of winter, but the time will come and before you know it, we will be playing outside in the sun and temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s.

Alright we may have some choppy conditions out on the Oregon coast tomorrow with this cold front moving in. Clouds will be there early, with rain likely starting by the morning. Some weather models are trying to hold it off until after 9 a.m., so you may get through part of the morning without it. Be ready for some windy conditions, because it will likely gust to the 30 to 40 mph range tomorrow. Check out the slideshow graphic so you can see the wind gust forecast. The wind should be coming out of the southwest for the most part. Rain totals for you folks will probably be somewhere around the .30 to .50″ range (more on that below).

With rain starting in the morning for the coast, we are going to starting picking up the showers around the valley closer to mid-day or even slightly later in the afternoon. It’s possible that we have a rain shadow set up, leaving our rain totals fairly low around the valley, but I do expect some wet moments. Our best shot to pick up some healthy rain will be as the front actually passes through in the later afternoon and evening. Eventually that system reaches the mountains, bringing in some snowfall for the mountains and behind it, cooler air starts moving in. Snow levels likely to drop near 1000 feet Monday morning. There won’t be much moisture but there may be some snow for areas of the Cascade foothills.

Projected rain totals tomorrow can be found in the graphic below. It may be overplaying the Willamette Valley. It’s likely most are under a quarter of an inch around here. Highest totals for the Oregon coast and that goes for the central coast. Some rain will work over the Cascades and there may even be some areas that see some snow for a moment. There will be more sunshine back in the forecast but not this weekend.