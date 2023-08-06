Summer flowers blooming in Portland as seen by KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With mostly cloudy conditions around Portland to start the weekend, we’ll wrap-up this weekend with plenty of afternoon sun breaks.

Sunday’s forecast calls for the mid-80s in the metro area and reaching up into Clark County. There’s a slight chance of spotty showers in the northern part of the Oregon coast, while Southwest Washington could also see a few sprinkles late morning into early afternoon on Sunday.

But as we start on Sunday a few clouds will still be in the mix, especially out towards our shoreline.

Our temperature trend shows we will be pretty consistent for a majority of next week as we hover around the mid-80s, right where we should be for this time of year.

Enjoy the mild temperatures before the toasty temps return to our region late next week!