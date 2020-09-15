Air Quality Alert in effect until Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Air Quality Alert remains in effect until noon Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Hazardous air quality continues for most of Oregon/Washington and neighboring states with only a few exceptions and that is the central to south Oregon coast.

A weak front is bringing light showers across the northern Oregon coast, western Washington and the north end of the Willamette Valley this morning.

This may bring temporary improvements to our air quality but you can expect smoke to remain an issue this week as large wildfires continue to burn.

The air quality remains unhealthy and you should avoid staying outside.

The extended forecast calls for more showers cool temperatures, and a chance for thunderstorms by late week. Multiple waves of rain and even the return of smoke is possible throughout the week. It shouldn’t be nearly as dense as what we have experienced this week.